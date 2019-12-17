5 Things to Know about Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh, Miss World 2019

Toni-Ann Singh is receiving the congratulations and adulation of people around the globe after being crowned Miss World 2019. The 23-year-old was crowned on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 during official ceremonies held at the ExCeL exhibition centre in London, England.

Singh brought down the house and received a standing ovation during the talent competition with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s hit “I Have Nothing.” The first runner up was Miss France, Ophely Mezono, with Miss India, Suman Rao, receiving the position of second runner up. Singh was crowned by Miss World 2018, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

The new Miss World is the fourth Jamaican to win the coveted title. Carole Joan Crawford was the first to take the title in 1963. She was followed in 1976 by Cynthia Jean Cameron Breakspeare, and Lisa Rene Hanna won the crown in 1993.

It was an historic moment in the world of beauty pageants. This is the first time that judges in all of the top pageants – Miss Teen USA, Miss USA, Miss America, and Miss World – have been won by black women. Singh’s primary sponsor for the event was CoverGirl Jamaica and her white evening gown was a custom creation by Uzuri International.

Born in Morant Bay, Jamaica, she first sang in the choir of Andrew’s Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kingston, Jamaica. Her family immigrated to Florida when she was nine years old. After serving her reign as Miss World, she plans on entering medical school.

She’s a graduate of Florida State University and holds degrees in psychology and women’s studies. She’s passionate about female empowerment. Singh was taking a gap year after graduating and during that time, she was crowned Miss Jamaica World 2019. The new Miss World was a regular on the popular children’s variety program “Kids Time Praise” where she performed renditions of popular gospel songs. Her parents are Jahrine and Bradshaw Singh. Her mother is from Jamaica and is of African-Caribbean descent. Her father is of Indio-Caribbean descent. Singh is a woman of many talents. She’s a singer, dancer, vlogger, and enjoys cooking.

The new Miss World is a staunch advocate for mental health awareness and has performed a variety of volunteer work. Singh also worked as president of the Caribbean Students Association. She wants to use her title to work for sustainable change for women and children.

Photo source: Toni-Ann Singh Instagram