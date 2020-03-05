7 Benefits of Irish Moss You Need to Know.

Irish moss isn’t the greenery offered as a houseplant around the world – it’s known in Jamaica as sea moss and it’s a type of reddish seaweed that’s native to the Atlantic coasts of several countries. When the seaweed washed up on shore during the Irish Potato Famine, it was consumed for sustenance.

The aquatic plant contains over 90 vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants essential for health and it has antibacterial and antiviral properties. It grows on rocks in Jamaica and the nation’s people have used it for centuries as a beverage and in their unique cuisine. It has a myriad of health benefits and is also used in herbal medicine. It can even reduce the effects of radiation.

1. Bones and Joints

From omega-3 fatty acids and selenium to vitamin K, sea moss contains those and other elements essential for bone and joint health. The components in Irish moss helps build strong bones and is a natural anti-inflammatory for joints.

2. Emotional Health

Magnesium and potassium are trace minerals essential for brain function and they also act as mood boosters that can benefit those experiencing anxiety and depression. Both minerals are available in sea moss and play key roles in biochemical reactions throughout the body.

3. Energy

Vitamin B2 helps break down fats and carbs to produce energy that powers the body, while vitamin B9 is essential for DNA formation. Irish moss has both of those vitamins in abundance.

4. Immunity

Irish moss is plentiful in potassium iodide that dissolves phlegm, making it beneficial for those suffering with colds, allergies and asthma. It also contains amino acids, antioxidants, vitamin C, and natural antimicrobial and antiviral agents that are helpful in fighting infections.

5. Mucus Membranes

Whether it’s in the lungs or the digestive tract, Irish moss helps sooth irritated mucous membranes. Stores of potassium iodide in the plant dissolve phlegm, making it beneficial for those suffering with colds, allergies and asthma. It may also have prebiotic properties that aids in minimizing undesirable bacteria in the gut that can work to enhance the immune system.

6. Skin Conditions

Irish moss is a highly sought ingredient in moisturizers, skin lotions, and burn ointments. It’s beneficial for alleviating symptoms associated with eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis. The citrulline-arginine found in sea moss releases compounds that are essential for collagen production and the healing of burns.

7. Thyroid Function

Sea moss contains iodine that’s essential for manufacturing hormones used in the regulation of functions ranging from digestion and metabolism to mood.

Information & Photo Source: 123RF, Irish Central