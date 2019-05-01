7 Moments You Missed on the Love and Harmony Cruise 2019

The 6-day, 5-night Love and Harmony Cruise 2019 departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 13th. With one stop in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the cruise ended on April 18th in Georgetown, Grand Cayman.

Jamaican artists Beres Hammond, Cocoa Tea, Barrington Levy, Romain Virgo, Johnny P, Tiger, and Admiral Bailey made the cruise a nonstop party. Destra, Denise Belfon, and The Manhattans featuring Gerald Austin were also included in the lineup. Along with musical performances, cruisers had a few laughs from Jamaican comedians Oliver Samuels and Ity and Fancy Cat.

If you attend the Love and Harmony Cruise 2019, what was your favorite moment?