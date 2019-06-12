8 Foods to Try When Visiting the Bahamas

The cuisine of the Bahamas uses locally available ingredients that include guava, rock lobster, and conch, and it is influenced by the cooking methods and styles of the American South. Grits are a common side, for example. Bahamian food is similar to that found throughout the Caribbean as well and relies on fresh seafood and dishes like peas=n-rice. Some of the most popular and unique elements of the island’s cuisine are conch, which is plentiful in the local waters, baked macaroni-and-cheese, and johnny cake. Examples of popular dishes is found below.

1. Conch Salad

This salad is one of the Bahamas most popular, famous, and celebrated of the region’s foods. It is a ceviche-style dish made from the conch, a marine mollusk with a large spiral shell. In the salad, the uncooked conch meat is soaked in a spicy pepper and citrus sauce and frequently served with tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, and celery.

2. Johnnycakes

Johnnycakes are similar to the cornbread made in the United States. They are considered the national bread of the Bahamas. The classic johnnycake is cooked in a pan and made of a batter comprising milk butter, flour, and sugar. Often served as an accompaniment to stews and curries.

3. Guava Duff

For this unique Bahamian dish, guava is folded into a pastry dough and then boiled. This simple preparation is well-loved locally popular dessert. It is often served with a rum bustard sauce.

4. Bahamian Macaroni and Cheese

The Bahamian take on the classic mac-and-cheese dish is well worth trying. Popular as a comfort food worldwide, this version combines the elbow macaroni with lots of cheese, butter, evaporated milk, onions, bell peppers, and plenty of fiery spices. The dish is often served on holidays and other celebrations.

5. Cracked Conch

Another popular conch dish, crack conch is also known as fried conch. The meat of the mollusk is pounded and breaded like a veal cutlet. It may be served curried or with a Creole sauce.

6. Bahamian Stew Fish

This stew combines a dark roux with tomatoes, celery, onions, and spices. The combination results in in a think red sauce that is often served over partially pan-fried fish, usually grouper or snapper.

7. Pigeon Peas and Rice

This common side dish is a staple in the Bahamian diet. A classic dish made with pork, pigeon peas, celery, rice, tomatoes, and thyme. The dish is common throughout the Caribbean, with local variations.

8. Souse

Souse is a dish that presents as something between a soup and a strew. It is made from onions, bell peppers, carrots, celery, potatoes, and a significant amount of lime juice. Souse can be made with a variety of meats, including chicken, pig’s feet, or sheep’s tongue. Its aromas while cooking are difficult to ignore.

