Everything You Need to Know About Best Weekend Ever 2026

As Jamaica prepares to celebrate Independence Weekend, Best Weekend Ever returns to Ocho Rios from August 6-10 for its fifth anniversary. Under this year’s theme, “Escape to Paradise,” what began as a premium getaway has grown into one of the island’s signature Independence experiences, attracting thousands of visitors from Jamaica, the diaspora and beyond each year. Organisers say the event has become a “trip into tradition,” with patrons returning annually to celebrate music, culture, friendship and the vibrant energy of Jamaica over five days.

If you’re planning to join the festivities, here are six things to know before you go.

1. Seven events packed into five days

Running from August 6-10, Best Weekend Ever features seven curated events spread across five days, giving patrons something different to enjoy throughout the Independence holiday weekend.

The celebrations begin with Rise and Toast, before moving through Allure, I Love Soca, Daybreak Western Soirée, Milk and Honey, Zimi Seh Beach, and concluding with Late Check Out. From brunches and nightlife to beach parties and farewell celebrations, the programme offers a different experience each day.

2. Every event offers a different experience

Rather than repeating the same party formula, each event has its own personality and theme.

Rise and Toast combines brunch with nostalgic old-school music, while Allure has been reimagined as a safari-inspired luxury nightlife experience. I Love Soca, billed as one of Jamaica’s biggest cooler festivals, delivers high-energy soca vibes, while Daybreak Western Soirée blends breakfast and brunch with western-inspired fashion.

The weekend continues with the signature pink and white elegance of Milk and Honey, followed by the urban beach atmosphere of Zimi Seh Beach at Puerto Seco Beach before Late Check Out brings the celebrations to a close.

3. Ocho Rios becomes part of the experience

While the events are the main attraction, Best Weekend Ever is also designed to showcase Ocho Rios as a destination.

Activities take place at venues including Plantation Cove and Puerto Seco Beach, while organisers encourage visitors to explore the town’s restaurants, attractions, shops and hospitality offerings between events. The aim is to give patrons a chance to experience more of Ocho Rios while supporting local businesses.

4. Expect more than music

Beyond DJs and playlists, Best Weekend Ever promises immersive entertainment built around each event’s unique identity.

Across the five days, patrons can expect themed décor, live entertainment, celebrity appearances, premium food and drinks, and fashion-forward experiences that complement each event’s concept. Whether it’s the safari-inspired atmosphere of Allure, the western styling of Daybreak, or the signature elegance of Milk and Honey, organisers aim to create memorable lifestyle experiences rather than simply hosting another party.

5. Season bands include exclusive perks

For visitors planning to experience the full weekend, a season band bundles access to all seven events while unlocking additional benefits. Band holders receive discounts and special offers from participating restaurants, attractions and hospitality partners in Ocho Rios, making it easier to explore more of the resort town between events. Organisers also advise patrons to purchase tickets early, as some events are pre-sold only and will not have tickets available at the gate. Entry policies also vary by event, so visitors should check the individual event guidelines before attending.

6. It’s helping put Ocho Rios in the tourism spotlight

Best Weekend Ever has become an important driver of Independence Weekend tourism, attracting repeat visitors from Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and across the Caribbean. The event has also attracted support from major partners, including the Jamaica Tourist Board, which sees destination experiences like Best Weekend Ever as an opportunity to showcase Jamaica’s music, culture and lifestyle. Premium tequila brand Don Julio, distributed locally by Red Stripe, returns as title sponsor for this year’s staging.



Happy 64

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or one of the many revellers who make the trip every Independence Weekend, Best Weekend Ever is once again set to transform Ocho Rios into the centre of the celebrations. However you choose to mark Jamaica’s 64th year of Independence, celebrate responsibly, support local businesses and, most importantly, enjoy the weekend. Happy 64th Independence, Jamaica!