On August 6, 1962, Jamaica took its place among the world’s independent nations. As the Union Jack was lowered and the Black, Green and Gold was raised for the very first time, thousands of Jamaicans witnessed a moment that would shape the country’s future.

Sixty-four years later, those who witnessed that historic day still remember the excitement, anticipation and sense of national pride that filled the island. Some recall gathering around radios to listen to the official ceremonies, while others remember school celebrations, community festivities, fireworks, commemorative souvenirs and staying up late to witness history unfoldSome recall gathering around radios to listen to the official ceremonies, while others remember school celebrations, community festivities, fireworks, commemorative souvenirs and staying up late to witness history unfold. T

As the nation celebrates its 64th anniversary of Independence, we look back through the eyes of Jamaicans who experienced August 6, 1962 firsthand—preserving their stories so future generations can understand not just what happened that day, but what it meant to the people who lived it.

“The Whole Island Was Abuzz”

For many children, the significance of Independence may have been beyond their understanding, but the memories of that historic day have stayed with them for a lifetime.

Beverly McLean remembers months of preparation leading up to August 6.

“The whole island was abuzz with preparation for the big day in August.”

She recalled schoolchildren learning the National Anthem, National Pledge and National Motto, receiving commemorative flags, cups and pens, attending rehearsals and lining the driveway at King’s House in freshly pressed uniforms. Her family travelled to celebrations across the island, from Ward Theatre and Race Course to Montego Bay and Denbigh Agricultural Show.

Like Beverly, Lorna Hunter was a second-grade student at Jones Town Primary School.

“There was a sense of excitement in the air. We had to learn the new National Anthem.”

On Independence Day she received a small Jamaican flag and a green souvenir cup, remembering that the children “sang our new anthem all day long.”

CAW, who was about 13 years old at the time, remembers attending celebrations at the National Stadium and later a street dance. One memory still stands out decades later: submitting lyrics in the competition to select Jamaica’s National Anthem.

“They wrote me to say they did not choose mine.”

At midnight 5th August 1962 the Union Jack was lowered and the Jamaican Flag was hoisted for the first time.

Witnessing History at Midnight

For thousands of Jamaicans, the defining moment came just before midnight when one flag was lowered and another raised.

Marguerite Gauron travelled from Ocho Rios to Kingston with her boyfriend specifically to witness the ceremony.

“The most moving moment was when the British Union Jack was lowered and Jamaica’s green, black and gold fluttered upwards into the night sky.”

Edward Brown experienced the ceremony from a unique perspective. Working as an assistant cameraman with the Jamaica Film Unit, he watched events unfold from inside the National Stadium.

He recalled how every detail had been carefully rehearsed, but a knot on the flag rope delayed the ceremony, leaving religious leaders waiting in darkness while soldiers struggled to free it. Eventually, the new flag was raised and the anthem played.

“I remember Sir Alexander… and Mr Norman Manley… just staring as if they had witnessed the birth of a new baby and wondering if we would prosper.”

WR also remembers the emotion inside the National Stadium.

“We sang ‘God Save Our Gracious Queen’ for the very last time. Then we sang the new Jamaican National Anthem, ‘Jamaica, Land We Love.'”

As fireworks lit the sky for the first time, WR remembers seeing people stand taller with pride as they sang.

“You could see people lift their chests high as they sang our anthem.”

Vintage Poster of Jamaica Independence Day August 6th 1962 Celebrations

Celebrations Across Jamaica

Not everyone celebrated in Kingston. Across towns and villages, Jamaicans marked Independence in their own way.

Jean Lowrie-Chin was among the schoolchildren selected to perform at the National Stadium.

“The colours of the flag, the majesty of our anthem, the joy of family and friends—I fell passionately in love with my country and have never fallen out.”

In Preston Hill, St Mary, CT remembers community celebrations centred around food, music and fellowship.

A goat was prepared for curry goat and mannish water, a sound system kept the festivities alive, and everyone received an Independence souvenir cup.

L. Davis spent the holiday with family in Chantilly, Manchester.

“I didn’t get the importance of the day, but I knew something special was going on. You could see it in the faces and happiness of the adults.”

The day included church services, performances by local schoolchildren, speeches and the first sight of Jamaica’s national flag.

In Lower Buxton, G. Halsall remembers candlelight ceremonies with the local 4-H Club and planting a poinciana tree to mark Jamaica’s new beginning.

Meanwhile, D. Lee recalls listening to the day’s events on the radio while Jonkonnu dancers and the local brigade paraded through town.

For Carrol, then living in Old Harbour Bay, Independence Day was filled with poetry competitions, maypole dancing, fairs and one unforgettable treat.

“Every time I drink strawberry soda I remember Jamaica Independence Day.”

Independence celebrations parade float

More Than History

No two Jamaicans remember August 6, 1962 in exactly the same way.

Some remember standing proudly in school uniforms. Others remember fireworks, street dances, church services, souvenir cups or hearing the National Anthem for the very first time. Some witnessed history from the National Stadium; others celebrated in small rural communities hundreds of miles away.

Together, these memories form a living archive of the day Jamaica became an independent nation. They remind us that while Independence is recorded in history books, its true legacy lives in the memories, hearts and minds of those who experienced it.

Happy 64 Jamaica

As we celebrate Jamaica’s 64th year of Independence, we honour not only the historic events of August 6, 1962, but also the memories of the Jamaicans who lived them.

Were you there on August 6, 1962? We’d love to hear your story. Email your memories and any photographs from that historic day to [email protected] and help us preserve these firsthand accounts for future generations.

From all of us at Jamaicans.com, we wish Jamaicans at home and across the diaspora a happy, safe and proud Independence Day. Happy Independence, Jamaica!