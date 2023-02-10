The Trinidad Carnival 2023 is just around the corner and its not too late to attend the most extravagant event in the Caribbean. The two-day celebration runs Mon. and Tues., Feb. 20 and 21, 2023. The festival officially kicks off at 4 a.m. on J’ouvert morning.

Non-stop music, dazzling costumes and spectacular cooler fetes are a constant throughout the two days of merry-making. Many people have likened the Trinidad Carnival to a marathon that will challenge the endurance of the mind and body.

Flights

A record number of people are expected to attend this year’s Trinidad Carnival. Airlines has added extra flights between Jamaica, Toronto, Canada, and Orlando, Miami to Trinidad to accommodate visitors – in addition to regular flights. Airfare can cost between $800 to $1,200.

Travel Packages

The cost of Carnival can vary widely and visitors should check with a travel agent for packages that include accommodations, transportation and fete tickets.

Avoid Phone Roaming Charges

Guests can purchase a SIM card at the airport for a local carrier to prevent roaming charges. Phones must be unlocked to use the SIM. A SIM card that provides coverage for 30 days with unlimited local calls & text messaging can range from $40 to $65 depending on the data plan and provider.

Attire, Costumes & Bands

Dress for ultimate comfort in garments that are disposable if need be. No camouflage attire is allowed – it’s illegal for anyone but police to wear. Consider a travel agent for packages that can include registration with a band, fete tickets, and fantastical costumes for participating in Mas, along with food and drink. Costs can range from $250 to $1500 if purchased independently on the island.

Fete Options

Visitors will want to partake of a fete while at the Carnival and the events can include boat rides to cooler fetes where guests bring their own alcohol and drinks. The cost will be $65 to $150, depending on the options available.

Music & Food

Soca music will permeate the air and be the soundtrack for the event. It’s a blend of African and East Indian rhythms that encompasses influences from reggae, zouk, Latin and cadence. DJ soca playlists can be downloaded ahead of time to get a feel of the latest songs.

Traditional Caribbean cuisine will be everywhere and available to tempt the taste buds of revelers. Dozens of street vendors will have offerings for consuming on the spot or eating on the go.

Fun For All

The Trinidad Carnival is truly an immersive event to be experienced in all its glory. However, visitors don’t have to dress in costume & play Mas, register with a band, or attend a fete. Watching from the sidelines as a bystander can also create memories that will last a lifetime.

Photo by Miguel Davis on Unsplash