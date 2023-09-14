A Chat with Jamaican Actor Dale Elliott, Brings Hilarious Comedy Show to South Florida

On Saturday, 16 September 2023, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts in Broward will play host to an evening of laughter courtesy of Jamaican actor now fast-rising comedy sensation Dale Elliott, with his “Dale Elliott Problem Child Bad Pickney Tour.” This comedic spectacle promises to be a much-anticipated event. His humorous sketches, featured on platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram, vividly depict his upbringing in Jamaica, striking a chord with social media users living well beyond the Caribbean. He took a moment to chat with us about his new venture into comedy and give a glimpse of what the show will be like.

Firstly, congratulations on what seems to be the early-success of the Problem Child: Bad Pickney Comedy Tour. Are there any plans to take it to Jamaica?

For now I am more focused on building a brand and expanding internationally, but of course, I will have a show in Jamaica in the future. I just want it to be a good show and a highly anticipated one. For now it’s just in the early stages.

Where in South Florida can we get tickets to the show?

Tickets are available on my website . This show is located in South Florida at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts.

And do you plan to make any other stops in North America?

Yes, I have a bunch of stops including Hartford, Atlanta, New Jersey , Washington DC, Philadelphia, Orlando, Tampa, Baltimore, and Upstate New York.

Your jokes and sketches are centered around your experience growing up as a child in Jamaica. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being a very rude pickney, how rude were you as a child?

From a score of 1-10, I would say I was about 15.

Well it seems you’re a certified “rude pickney”. You recently announced Julie Mango as the host of the South Florida show, tell us more about this collaboration.

I’ve always wanted to work with Julie Mango and this was the perfect opportunity to share the stage with her.

Julie and Dale in one place, I’m laughing already. You seem to invest heavily in your creative work, what keeps you motivated?

I stay motivated because I have a goal to make my family proud, and to achieve things unimaginable to the average person.

Buss Ears podcast, comedy tour, movies, merch, what more can we expect from Dale Elliott’s brands?

For now I am focused on YouTube and stand-up comedy, but very soon I will be on the big screen again.

And we quite enjoy your content on YouTube. Thanks for the chat Dale and all the best with the comedy tour.

For a chance to win a free ticket to the Problem Child: Bad Pickney Comedy show on 16 September in Coral Springs, Broward County, follow Jamaicans.com on Facebook

You could be one of the fortunate followers who ends up with a ticket!