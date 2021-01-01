A Conversation with “Pretty Girls Can Cook” Author Shantelee Brown

Jamaican, Shantelee R. Brown is very passionate about several things but one of the things she’s most passionate about is preparing a beautiful and delicious meal. She recently published the book “Pretty Girls Can Cook”. I spoke to her about the new book.

Q: What inspires you to write the book pretty girls can cook?

I wrote “Pretty Girls Can Cook” out of a shared love for food/cooking and in response to every person who has doubted my cooking abilities based on ‘looks’.

Q: Tell us about this book?

Pretty Girls Can cook has a global flair to it; I added some of my favorite recipes from places such as India, Lebanon, Haiti, the Philippines, and of course Jamaica. You’ll also find some of my original recipes and a little humor in this book.

Q: Apart from your interviews with us (DWL), what has been a pinch-yourself moment so far on publishing this book?

A pinch yourself moment for me would be finishing and publishing the book. I have been writing this book for a while now, I wanted to publish it last year, but life happens. I was distracted by work and school etc., but I was determined to finish and publish it this year, and I did, so I am very happy about that.

Q: Is this your first book?

No, this is my third book. (The Shadow Side Of An Introvert & The Kids Who Know More)

Q: What is next? Are working on another book number?

There are many more books within me to be written and published, but I think I am going to complete school before I take on another book.

Q: What comments do you hear most often from your readers?

The cookbook is only a month old, so I haven’t been getting too much feedback as yet, but my children’s book is the superstar of all three books. I have been getting a lot of positive feedback from it. I have also received good reviews on my first book “The Shadow Side of An Introvert” as well. Some common comments from readers about my books are that they are inspiring, informative, expressive, and relatable.

Q: What are your favorite books of all time?

My favorite books of all time are The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, Selected Writings and Speeches of Marcus Garvey, The Mis-Education of the Negro by Carter Godwin Woodson, Attached by Amir Levine and Rachel S.F. Heller, and How the Poor Can Save Capitalism by John Hope Bryant.

Q: Seven days, six nights, all-expense paid, my vacation destination is…

My dream vacation destination is Maldives, hands down!

Q: My favorite guilty pleasure is

My guilty pleasure is eating ice cream along with Cheetos Flamin Hot Puffs while browsing online stores.

Q: Growing up my hero was…

I didn’t have a superhero growing up. I don’t care too much for television. I was very active outdoors. My childhood years were spent going to the river to catch janga, shooting birds, playing marbles, Chinese Skip, dandy shandy and baseball, etc.

Q: On behalf of the readers of Jamaicans.com thanks for providing us with this interview. Do you have any closing thoughts for our readers?

Please help me to get the word out about my books by sharing the link with your families and friends. Thank you! I look forward to your continued support.

Follow Shantelee R. Brown

Twitter @brownshantelee

Instagram @iamshantelee

https://www.amazon.com/author/shanteleebrown