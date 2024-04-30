A Guide To The Best Things To Do Around Jamaica in May 2024

Jamaica celebrates a wide variety of milestones during the month of May. Nationally, Child Month and Labour Day are celebrated. However there are lots of activities to participate in across the island.

The national focus will be on persons with disabilities, elderly and the vulnerable.

May 2

Jamaica Frenzy – Thursday, May 2 – Tuesday, May 7 – this is a one of a kind, 5-night and 6 day all inclusive music festival in Negril. The event features over 20 of the best DJs of House and Electronic music the world has to offer coupled with the best NEGRIL Experience.

May 4

Diner En Blanc is BACK! Saturday, May 4 – KINGSTON – At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to thousands of friends who have all been patiently waiting to learn where “Dîner en Blanc” will take place. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, and conducting themselves with the greatest decorum, elegance, and etiquette, all meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space.

May 12

Sunday, May 12 is Mothers’ Day and a number of the hotels across the island will have special treats for Mothers. Alexander’s at the Courtleigh Hotel will have fine dining all day to include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

May 23

The Sashi Experience – Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26 – back after 20 years – Plantation Cove, Priory, St Ann – this line up boasts of the best R&B and will include a fashion show, beach party, concert and a celebrity clash with national and international acts. Busta Rhymes, NeYo and Wyclef Jean are on this year’s return

Mocha Fest, Negril, Thursday, May 23 – Tuesday, May 28 – Over the last 8 years, Mocha Fest Jamaica has become one of the biggest Afro-American and Caribbean festival destinations. The carefree party atmosphere paired with great entertainment from world-class DJs and Performers is unmatched. The event will feature 7 events over the 5-day period, which includes 4 drink-inclusive parties and 3 food-inclusive parties.

Other places to check around Kingston:

Mingles at the Courtleigh Hotel

The Blend Bar at the Pegasus Hotel

ROKSTONE at the ROK Hotel, Downtown Kingston

SUMMIT – Chelsea Avenue, Kingston

A little birdie whispered and said International Cricket could return to Sabina Park from May 21 for some warm up matches ahead of the ICC WT20I – we hear it’s South Africa vs West Indies.

About the Author

Carole is an Author with three books on Sport, Sport Tourism and Sport Marketing, those books were written 2007 – 2021. Over the last five years she has focused a significant portion of her work on Sport Marketing where she coordinates Sponsorship and Marketing for major sporting events and targeted events e.g. Mouttet Mile, a prestigious horseracing event held in December at Caymanas Park. Carole’s work in sport journalism dates back to 1987 as a reporter at the Gleaner Company (the oldest newspaper in the Caribbean); she went on to cover sport globally for and about Jamaica. The Mercy College Graduate has worked with Usain Bolt as his publicist from 2009 – 2013. She has also worked as head of Marketing and Communication with West Indies Cricket and was Jamaica’s Film Commissioner from June 2014 to December 2015. She is an avid sports fan.

Photo – Diner En Blanc