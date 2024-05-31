A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In New York in June 2024

June signals the start of summer, and you know what that means? It’s turn-up season. And where else to experience the sights and sounds of summer than in New York City? We have put together a list of great events, happenings, and celebrations that should get you up and out of the house, touching glass, and having fun with friends.

From sporting events, festivals, and concerts to art shows, there are plenty of things to get into and experiences to be had in NYC this month.

June 5th | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Location : Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Cricket fans will be treated to an exhilarating clash as India takes on Ireland in an ICC T20 Cricket match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Led by the formidable Indian Captain Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is poised to showcase their prowess in this high-stakes encounter.

With a blend of experience and emerging talent, India aims to secure a victory and solidify their position in the group stage. Standing in their path is Ireland, captained by the dynamic batting all-rounder Paul Stirling.

Known for his aggressive style at the top of the order, Stirling’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding Ireland to success in this crucial match. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this showdown between two skilled teams, each vying for supremacy on the international stage.

June 5th-16th | 2024 Tribeca Film Festival

Location : Tribeca, New York

For over two decades, the Tribeca Festival has been a destination for new and groundbreaking storytelling from both established and emerging artists. And, from June 5th to 16th, 2024, Tribeca will once again explore creative innovation across film, TV, immersive, games, audio storytelling, talks, and more at the 2024 Festival!

There is something for everybody at this visually stimulating cultural showcase in Manhattan, you don’t want to miss it!

June 7th | Caribbean Queen Film Screening

Location : 4th Street & 5th Avenue – Brooklyn, NY

Caribbean Queen, co-written by Jamaican-born actor, creative writer, producer, director and educator Karl O’Brian Williams and GLAAD award-winning filmmaker Sekiya Dorsett, is an inspiring short film that follows the journey of Q, a young Caribbean boy, who wants to become the Queen of the West Indian Day Carnival Parade. However, prejudice from family and the community threatens this dream and celebration of Caribbean culture.

But with determination and the help of their bestie, they may just make it to the Parkway! Bring your chairs, blankets and enjoy the Caribbean-themed pre-show entertainment.

June 7th-8th | Romain Virgo as The Gentle Man in Concert

Location : Crown Hill Theatre – Brooklyn, New York

Reggae artist Romain Virgo has announced a string of headlining shows across the Northeast U.S. in support of his latest album, The Gentle Man. Brooklyn residents can catch him in back-to-back shows at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn on June 7th and 8th.

The can’t-miss performances will feature a seven-piece live band, including rising singers Janeel Mills and Tori Lattore. The hosts for the shows will be Platinum Kids on night one and Rory Stonelove on night two in Brooklyn.

June 11th | Apollo Theatre Spring Benefit 2024

Location : Apollo Historic Theater – 233 W. 125th Street, New York

Celebrate Apollo’s 90-year legacy at the Annual Spring Benefit, the largest fundraiser and hottest party of the year. The Spring Benefit brings together culture’s elite entertainment, business, and philanthropic communities in support of The Apollo. It’s not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of Black culture and creativity.

Honorees:

Legacy Award: BABYFACE (one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history)

Icon Award: USHER (multi-platinum, global superstar)

The evening will feature special appearances by Jordin Sparks, Johnny Gill, Karyn White, Avery Wilson, and Big Daddy Kane, with musical direction by Adam Blackstone. Hip-Hop legend and innovator DJ D-Nice will helm the DJ booth at the afterparty.

Proceeds from the Spring Benefit support The Apollo’s important performing arts, education, and community initiatives. As a not-for-profit organization, The Apollo continues to be a community anchor and an economic driver for Harlem and New York City.

June 19th | Juneteenth UnityFest 2024

Location : Lena Horne Bandshell – 141 Prospect Park W, Brooklyn

Join BRIC and the Robert Randolph Foundation’s Juneteenth UNITYFEST in celebrating achievements, addressing challenges, and collaborating for lasting economic impact in African American communities. The legendary DJ Spinna will headline this celebration of freedom and resilience.

Known for his genre-defying mastery, Spinna’s electrifying sets traverse Hip-Hop, soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and house. Other artists such as Peven Everrett, Merlin Bobb, Monique Bingham, and Voices of a People’s History will also contribute to the festivities.

Let’s nurture a deeper conversation on unity by honoring the voices, stories, and traditions that make up the rich and diverse tapestry of American history and culture. Come ready to dance and commemorate Juneteenth in style!