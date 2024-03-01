A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In New York in March 2024

Experience a vibrant array of entertainment in New York this March. Join the unstoppable pop duo, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, at the Gramercy Theatre for a hilarious afternoon filled with vibrant beats and infectious energy. Immerse yourself in the annual Love Affair with God concert at the historic Apollo Theater, featuring dynamic performers sharing a transformational story of love. Laugh the night away with British comedian Mo Gilligan at the Gramercy Theatre as part of his In The Moment World Tour 2024. Don’t miss jazz legend Herbie Hancock’s performance at David Geffen Hall, where he joins the New York Philharmonic for an unforgettable Artist Spotlight performance. Finally, experience Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks’ edgy dramedy, “Sally & Tom,” at The Public Theater.

March 10

Koo Koo

Gramercy Theatre

127 E 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

12 noon

Koo Koo Kanga Roo, the unstoppable pop duo, is hopping their way into the Gramercy Theatre on March 10. Your fave neon-clad Minnesotans are painting New York with their vibrant beats, infectious energy and undeniable hilarity. The dynamic duo promises an afternoon of laughter, singing and dance-a-long fun.

March 16

Love Affair with God

Apollo’s Historic Theater

253 W. 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

7:00pm

An annual creative concert in New York City curated to express the heart of our Father. Come and experience the most incredible and transformational story of love, told by some of the most gifted and dynamic performers alive. It will be a night marked by creativity and electrifying performances. This year’s event includes R&B artist Victory Boyd.

March 22

Mo Gilligan (16+ Event)

Gramercy Theatre

127 E 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

8:00 pm

Mo Gilligan, the British comedian renowned for his viral comedy clips on social media, is set to take the stage at the Gramercy Theatre as part of his In The Moment World Tour 2024. Having hosted shows like The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and The Big Narstie Show, this comedy event welcomes attendees aged 16 and above.

March 26

Herbie Hancock

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

132 West 65th Street, New York, NY 10023

7:30 pm

Multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Herbie Hancock, a revered figure in the music world, who is often celebrated as a paramount artist in jazz history joins the New York Philharmonic for its Artist Spotlight performance in the Wu Tsai Theater. Herbie Hancock’s legend is cemented by his 14 Grammy Awards and his distinguished ‘Jazz Master’ title from the National Endowment for the Arts. His inspiring music continues to thrill audiences worldwide even today. Now in the seventh decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business, and music.

March 28

Sally & Tom

The Public Theater, Noho

425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003

7:00pm

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, the author of last season’s The Harder They Come, returns to her artistic home with an edgy dramedy that celebrates the craft of theater while taking a hard look at history. In association with Minneapolis’ acclaimed Guthrie Theater, this funny, ferocious new work is about art, politics and the contradictions that make all of us. The play, which runs through to April 28, is directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.

About the Author

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications. With a passion for sports, youth, the performing arts, music, travel, fashion and lifestyle, he is deeply engaged in narrative shaping and storytelling, focused on individuals, brands and current affairs. His professional focus extends to the meticulous planning, promotion, facilitation and execution of numerous passion projects. Taylor is a qualified journalist, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Westminster in London. He also holds an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).

Photo – David Katzive