A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do In New York in November 2026

November is shaping up to be an exciting month in New York City, as the Big Apple transitions into the beauty of late autumn and begins embracing the magic of the holiday season. From the buzz surrounding the US Midterm Elections at the start of the month to the family gatherings and festive traditions of Thanksgiving at the end, there is plenty happening across the five boroughs.

So whether you’re a local looking for new experiences or a visitor hoping to soak up the city’s vibrant atmosphere, November offers something for everyone. Think spectacular fall foliage in Central Park, Broadway shows, exciting exhibitions, seasonal food festivals, holiday shopping, cultural experiences and, of course, the anticipation of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Add to that the city’s ever-changing entertainment scene, rooftop experiences, live music, sporting events and picturesque neighbourhoods dressed in their autumn colours, and you’ll find plenty of reasons to get out and explore. From election fever to Thanksgiving cheer, let’s explore some cool things to see and do in New York City this November!

Friday, November 6

4 th Annual JAMLEO Awards & Scholarship Gala

Floral Terrace, 250 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, NY 11001

7:00 pm



International reggae artist Chris Martin serves as the headliner for the Jamaican American Law Enforcement Organization (JAMLEO) 4th Annual Awards & Scholarship Gala to be held on Friday, November 6 at Floral Terrace in New York.



Honorees this year include Christopher Chin of VP Records, Irwine Clare and Team Jamaica Bickle, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Garnet H. Sappleton.



Cocktails will begin at 7:00 PM.

Get your tickets now for the gala which supports educational scholarships and community programs.

November 6-15

New York Comedy Festival

Venues Across New York

The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) stands as the unrivaled pinnacle of comedic celebration in the United States. Established in 2004 by Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the iconic Carolines comedy venue, the festival has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, becoming the largest and longest-running comedy festival in the nation.



Over its illustrious 22-year history, the NYCF has graced New York City’s most prestigious venues, transforming hallowed spaces like Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Apollo, BAM, the Beacon Theatre, Madison Square Garden, and Town Hall into arenas of uproarious merriment. The festival has played host to an unparalleled roster of comedy luminaries, including Judd Apatow, Aziz Ansari, Roseanne Barr, Bill Burr, Louis C.K., Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Dane Cook, Billy Crystal, Larry David, Jim Gaffigan, Ricky Gervais, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Hart, Jo Koy, Artie Lange, Denis Leary, Norm Macdonald, Bill Maher, Marc Maron, Tracy Morgan, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Ray Romano, Brian Regan, Adam Sandler, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Robin Williams, Steven Wright, and many more.



Beyond showcasing the industry’s top-tier talent, the NYCF has been a launchpad for emerging comedians. Events like New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition and Comics To Watch have become platforms for the industry’s rising stars, offering not only recognition but also a chance to share the spotlight with established headliners. Past winners of New York’s Funniest Stand-Up include Nate Bargatze, Michael Che, Ricky Velez, and Tim Dillon. Among those who have performed on Comics To Watch are Michael Longfellow, Jaboukie Young-White and Ali Wong.

Be sure to check out the festival’s Creators To Watch Showcase scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 pm at Asylum NYC.

Saturday, Novermber 14

From Deed to Key Investment & Housing Conference 2026

The Westin New York Grand Central

212 East 42 nd Street, New York, NY 10017

10:00 am

Are you a member of the Jamaican Diaspora looking to invest in Jamaica, secure property, explore homeownership or create generational wealth? Or are you a friend or lover of Jamaica? Here’s an opportunity you won’t want to miss! Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 14, 2026, when From Deed to Key: Investment & Housing Conference comes to Manhattan, bringing together members of the Diaspora and industry professionals for an informative and engaging day focused on real estate and investment opportunities in Jamaica.



From land ownership and title verification to financing, property acquisition and building generational wealth, this conference is designed to help Jamaicans at home and abroad make informed decisions about investing in their homeland.



Whether you’re a first-time property buyer, an aspiring investor or looking to expand your real estate portfolio, this is an opportunity to connect, learn and explore the possibilities. Your Jamaican dream deserves a solid foundation. From securing the deed to turning the key, into building wealth that lasts for generations

Friday, November 20

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI)

120 East 125th Street, New York, NY 10035

6:00 pm

After 17 years in the Caribbean…The longest running Art Fair in the region is coming to New York City!

Join the organizers from November 20 – 22, 2026 at Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute in Harlem, and be part of this amazing experience.

The exhibition showcases fine art form from the Caribbean Diaspora in a kid-friendly cultural setting.



CCCADI is an arts, education and media organization that advances cultural equity, racial and social justice for African descendants.

Wednesday, November 25

Chronixx LIVE in Brooklyn at the Armory

Major R. Ownes Health & Wellness Community Center

1561 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn NY 11225

Doors open at 7:00 pm

Acclaimed Jamaican reggae artist Chronixx, who hails from Spanish Town in Jamaica, headlines a special LIVE performance in Brooklyn on November 25, at the iconic Brooklyn Armory (Major R. Ownes Health & Wellness Community Center) on the eve of Thanksgiving Day.

Come out and see the man who has played a leading role in the Reggae Revival movement as “he keeps rising to the top”.

If you missed him in May 2018 at a sold-out show at the Ford Amphitheater, here’s your opportunity to see him live.

Chronixx is looking forward to thrilling patrons during this cultural experience.

Get your tickets at www.chronixx.com

Thursday, November 26

100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Begins: 77th Street & Central Park West

Ends: Macy’s Hearld Square

Thursday, November 26th

8:30 am

If you’re a visitor or a resident, no list of things to do in NYC in November is complete without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a “big deal” and arguably the single biggest of all NYC in November events. Not the Instagram or social media version but the actual experience of standing on a cold street at dawn, watching Snoopy and SpongeBob float past your head, hearing the marching bands, feeling the crowd around you shift when something genuinely massive turns a corner. It’s been happening since 1927.

The 100-year-old tradition matters because it’s one of the few things in this city that hasn’t been commodified. If you’re looking for free things to do in New York in November, street-side viewing of the parade tops the list, and it remains the centerpiece of Thanksgiving in NYC every single year. The iconic annual holiday procession features massive character balloons, floats and marching bands.

Get out and enjoy the annual tradition!

About the Author

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications. With a passion for sports, youth, the performing arts, music, travel, fashion and lifestyle, he is deeply engaged in narrative shaping and storytelling, focused on individuals, brands and current affairs. His professional focus extends to the meticulous planning, promotion, facilitation and execution of numerous passion projects. Taylor is a qualified journalist, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Westminster in London. He also holds an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).