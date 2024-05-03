A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do in South Florida in May 2024

May in South Florida is packed with thrilling events that cater to various interests, from high-speed races to reggae celebrations and patriotic tributes. Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening:

May 3-5

Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix: For the third consecutive year, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix race: the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. The world’s finest drivers will start their engines and race on a 19-turn track that speeds them past a beach, a marina, palm trees, 11 grandstands and numerous fan zones.

May 11

Jamaica Hi5 5K Reggae Run/Walk: Experience the pulse-pounding excitement of the Reggae Run, whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a casual walker. Let the rhythm of reggae music push you forward along the course, fueling your journey to the finish line. And the excitement doesn’t end there – indulge in delectable Jamaican cuisine at our post-race celebration, where every finisher will be honored with a commemorative medal. Plus, top performers in each age category will claim thrilling prizes including exotic hotel stays in Jamaica. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by – register now and be part of something extraordinary!

May 12

Art Of Reggae Marcia Griffiths Celebrates 60 Years: The Art of Reggae Music Festival is a celebration of Reggae music and its distinctive culture. A family fun event held annually on Mother’s Day in South Florida and attracts Reggae music lovers from across the globe. Marcia Griffiths celebrates 60 years with a few friends such as Freddie McGregor, Etana, Cutty Ranks, Duane Stephenson, Tanya Stephens to name a few.

May 25-26

Hyundai Air & Sea Show: By air, on land, at sea – Memorial Day Weekend offers a slice of nostalgia and patriotism when the Hyundai Air & Sea Show returns for its eighth annual National Salute to America’s Heroes in Miami Beach. The action-packed production, dubbed “The Greatest Show Above the Earth,” bridges all six branches of the U.S. military, police, firefighter and first responder agencies for a show-stopping signature event on May 25 and 26, marking the unofficial start of summer.

Enjoy fine foods and flavors from over 40 of South Florida’s top restaurants! Orange Bowl’s signature fundraiser benefiting Orange Bowl Cares.