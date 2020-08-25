A Response to Jamaican Countdown (Famalam) Does diversity mean stereotypes?

On August 20th BBC Three released a sketch , Jamaican Countdown from Season Three of its Black British comedy series Famalam. Jamaican Countdown has ignited a wave of social media protest and discussion. The sketch ‘Jamaican Countdown’ trades old stereotypes of Black people generally and Jamaicans in particular. They include familiar stereotypes of being highly sexualised, well-endowed, indisciplined, uneducated, and stoned. Of course, all are dreadlocked. The sketch highlights an episode of a Jamaican Wheel of Fortune-like game. One contestant tells the Vanna White stand-in that he wants to impregnate her (and it is apparently a compliment), instead of playing the game. Another contestant is too high to understand what is happening around him. All the words are misspelled. Moreover, the Wheel of Fortune itself includes a well-endowed male outline. The show ends with everyone grinding on each other to a soca song.

These stereotypes are not just offensive, but harmful. The implication of Black people’s drug use has led to over-policed communities and police brutality, such as the tazing of Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara by the police for a minor offense or the murder of George Floyd which has led to a reinvigorated global #BlackLivesMatter movement. The highly sexualized stereotype of black people was used to justify rape during slavery and as a sign of the lesser intelligence of Black people. A recent New York Times piece noted how these same stereotypes still persist and affect the current medical treatment of Black people. As for participation in the game itself, the words are all misspelled. The implication is that the Jamaicans are uneducated and can’t speak English. However, Jamaica has a distinct dialect or language depending on who you speak to, patois/patwa with its own grammar system. Patois has influenced the slang of London and Toronto. There are classes to learn this dialect which is here presented simply as ‘bad English’.

I write from a position of lived experience and academic work – as a Jamaican, a cultural industries academic and also the Arts & Culture representative on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with any of these characteristics. But they have been used in the past and even now to stereotype whole groups of people to their disadvantage. It is being defended as comedy. One Famalam castmember, Tom Moutchi, tweeted that “Famalam is a sketch show that plays on all stereotypes… I believe the show is not one for selective humour. It’s very interesting that no one was outraged when we exaggerated the stereotypes of the African aunties? Or the Midsomer Murders? Very telling in my opinion..”