A Scripture Driven Marriage…Four Advantages

Have you ever felt driven to do something? Maybe to write a book or go for a walk? It could even be just as simple as to eat your favorite ice cream.

Michelle and I have are very driven to go fishing all the time. We have never not felt like going fishing, even after being married for twenty two years. Sometimes I wonder what is the root of this great desire to go fishing and I remember the excitement when we first fished. Michelle has been fishing since she was a child but not me. When I met Michelle and we started dating, I quickly developed the love for fishing with her. Why? I loved spending time with her while fishing. We dated for some years prior to getting married and never stopped fishing. Now after over twenty two years we are still driven to go fishing at the drop of a dime.

Marriage is one of the most powerful parts of creation. God created marriage to be enjoyed by man and woman coming together to experience life together while aiming to become one. Marriages fail from a lack of guidance coming from scripture. Anything driven by wrong motives and plans will fail, no ifs or ands about it. A lay person will never fly a spacecraft to space without proper training. Just the same a marriage not guided by scripture will never experience the intended joyful and peaceful experiences it was intended to if not driven by scripture. Here are four great advantages of a scripture driven marriage:

A WELL GROOMED GROOM

Great marriages start with a husband who lives according to the instructions from scripture on how to be a husband. A wife who finds a husband living by scripture finds a treasure. God said husbands must love their wives like Christ loves the church. There is a powerful reason for this instruction. In talking to husbands on one of our radio talk shows, I highlighted the need for sacrificial love husbands need to show their wives. Without this love the marriage will fade.

A FRUIT FILLED BRIDE

“He who finds a wife finds a good thing.” It is every man’s dream to have a wife displaying spirit filled behavior and character. God says the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. ~ Galatians 5:22-23. It takes a wife living according to scripture to display this behavior.

THE PRENUP TORN UP

Life is not about trial and error but about purpose. God created every husband and wife with a purpose to come together and live life together. The reality is, “you are now family.” You do not divorce your brother or mother because things don’t go right for a season. Hollywood displays a trial and error marriage by signing prenuptial agreements. It is impossible to commit with a “if it does not work out” mentality. The marriage has already failed by having that thinking when committing to each other for life. A husband and wife living in marriage by scripture entertain no thought of divorce. This provides security in marriage for both husband and wife.

CHRIST ON DISPLAY

Understanding your purpose for living is the beginning of a positive self worth. It is in showing everyone real love you show Christ in you. Every husband and wife displaying Christlikeness live a scripture led life. You were born as man and woman to worship the one who made you. You got married to worship the one who made you even while living in marriage. It is in loving your wife and respecting your husband that you worship the creator of your wife and husband. Hence, it is in worshipping the creator of marriage that you display Christ.

Every marriage will have challenges but the marriages that last a lifetime will rise above those challenges but only with the help of the instructions on marriage. Those instructions can only be found in the scriptures from that great book, the Bible.

Search this book together as husband and wife and develop the passion to follow its instructions on marriage and watch your marriage take off like a rocket to its highest. Bless you and spouse always.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families. Visit his website for updates. Read all marriage articles on Jamaicans.com Visit our new website: www.MarriageVantagePoint.com Listen to our weekly podcasts: https://anchor.fm/carim-hyatt

Photo – Deposit Photos