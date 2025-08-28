Adam Stewart, Rita Marley, Miss Pat among 8 honored at Jamaica Independence Gala in New York

The Jamaica Independence Gala in New York has established itself as one of the most prestigious events celebrating Jamaican heritage. Hosted at the New York Marriott Marquis, the black-tie affair blends elegance, culture, and philanthropy while honoring the achievements of Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica who have made an impact across the globe.

Each year, the gala shines a spotlight on individuals who embody Jamaica’s influence in business, culture, philanthropy, and education. The event’s theme, “Party with a Purpose,” captures its unique blend of festivity and community impact, ensuring that the celebrations are tied to lasting benefits for Jamaica and its people.

Honoring Excellence: The Awardees

At the heart of the gala are the honorees. Each award reflects not only the recipient’s professional success but also their enduring impact on Jamaica and the wider world.

James Alston – Community Development & Philanthropy Award

James Alston, a trailblazing Jamaican-American entrepreneur, was recognized for his decades of community service and philanthropy. As the leader of McCall’s Bronxwood Funeral Home, Alston has supported countless families while investing heavily in scholarships and youth development.

Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin – Lifetime Achievement Award

Patricia Chin, co-founder of VP Records, was celebrated as a cultural pioneer. From Kingston’s Randy’s Record Mart to building the world’s largest reggae label in New York, “Miss Pat” has been central to spreading Jamaican music worldwide. Her philanthropic contributions to music education further cement her legacy.

Henry “Larry” Duffus – Entrepreneurship Award

Henry Duffus, founder of Larry’s Freewheeling bike shop in Manhattan, received the Entrepreneurship Award. For over four decades, he has not only built a thriving business but also mentored young people, promoted healthy lifestyles, and supported community initiatives.

Gregory Fisher – National Development Award

Gregory Fisher, a financial executive and philanthropist, was honored for his decades of support for Jamaica’s economy. His advocacy on Wall Street and his philanthropic contributions to education and healthcare in Jamaica demonstrate his enduring partnership with the island.

Hon. Rita Marley, O.D. – Lifetime Achievement Award

Rita Marley, matriarch of the Marley family and reggae icon, was recognized for her lifelong contributions to music, culture, and humanitarian work. Through the Rita Marley Foundation, she has uplifted women and youth in Jamaica and across the African diaspora.

Dr. Anthony Munroe – Education Leadership Award

Dr. Anthony Munroe, President of Borough of Manhattan Community College, received recognition for his leadership in higher education. With deep Caribbean roots, his career has been dedicated to expanding opportunities for students and addressing barriers to success.

Adam Stewart – Business Leadership Award

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International and the ATL Group, was celebrated for his visionary business leadership and philanthropic work. Through the Sandals Foundation, he has supported education, healthcare, and community development across the Caribbean.

Audrey Tugwell Henry – Business Leadership Award

Audrey Tugwell Henry, President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica, was honored for her leadership in finance. Her trailblazing career reflects resilience and innovation, and she has championed initiatives supporting women entrepreneurs and financial inclusion.

A Gala With Purpose

The Jamaica Independence Gala is not just about recognition. It is also about giving back. Proceeds from the evening support:

Scholarships for Jamaican tertiary students

The Jamaica Cancer Society

The Rose Town Foundation

The Rita Marley Foundation Center for Girls

These initiatives ensure that the night’s celebrations translate into long-term impact for communities in Jamaica.

A Legacy of Celebration and Giving

Over the years, the Jamaica Independence Gala has evolved into a cornerstone event for the diaspora. It brings together leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and community members who share a deep pride in Jamaica and a commitment to its future.

By honoring icons like Rita Marley, cultural pioneers like Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, and business leaders like Adam Stewart and Audrey Tugwell Henry, the gala continues to highlight the many ways Jamaicans contribute to global progress. It stands as both a celebration of heritage and a catalyst for positive change.The most recent staging of the gala took place on August 23, 2025

