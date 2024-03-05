Adidas Partners with Bob Marley Estate to Introduce First Official Bob Marley Sneaker

The German athletic apparel and footwear company, Adidas, which is the largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, has partnered with the estate of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley to produce the first official Bob Marley sneaker. Adidas has often been celebrated for its blending of music, culture, and sports through its collaborative footwear projects. Recent collaborations have prompted a renewed interest in the classic SL 72 model, which has now received a unique makeover design that honors one of the most iconic figures in music history, whose influence has gone far beyond music to impact activism and culture worldwide.

Introducing the Bob Marley sneaker

The official Bob Marley shoe is a version of the Adidas retro SL 72 sneaker, which was worn by the reggae legend. While Adidas has not announced the new version, Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Zuri Marley, posted an image of a pair on her TikTok account early in February 2024. Adidas has produced other shoes with connections to Marley, and in 2008, the manufacturer worked with the Tuff Gong label to design an Adidas Pro model. In 2024, the release of the film, “Bob Marley: One Love,” sparked a renewal of interest in Marley and his life, so Adidas worked on various projects with Jamaican themes, and designer Jerry Lorenzo introduced a Bob Marley collection produced by Fear of God Athletics, his line with Adidas.

Design features of the new sneaker

The new Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 style features Marley’ image and name on the sock liner and tongue. Marley’s signature is embossed on the heel of the shoe in gold as well. Additionally, the shoe has a black upper and green and wine-colored portions along its sole. The firm says the design capture the essence of the reggae musician’s legacy while also remaining true to the original retro runner. The upper part of the shoe also acts as a canvas for toe and heel details in suede, which provide luxury and durability, while the midfoot and eyestays are made of leather and nylon to provide a balance of support and breathability. The outstanding design feature is Marley’s signature in gold, which represents his lasting influence. The tongue, which feature Marley’s portrait, is meant to emphasize the collaborative spirit of the new version. The green and cream foam midsole, which provides comfort to the wearer, and the burgundy-colored rubber outsole offer a reference to the Rastafarian colors associated with Bob Marley as well as adding contrast and traction.

When will the Bob Marley sneaker be available?

Adidas has scheduled a summer 2024 release for the Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72, which will be available through Adidas and selected retail outlets online and in stores. The retail price has not yet been confirmed, however.

Photo – Adidas