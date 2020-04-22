AFJ, PSOJ and CVSS join forces for recovery post COVID-19 in Jamaica

American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) announces today that it has entered into a partnership with the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) and Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) to help bolster economic recovery in Jamaica. As the world is faced with the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 Response Fund launched by the three organizations stands with communities across the island to address economic hardships.

The parternship will leverage wider relationships to provide a focused response to COVID-19 in Jamaica. The idea behind the effort is to crowdsource resources from the Diaspora Community, Private Sector and individuals with a passion for Jamaica. As the COVID-19 crisis evolves, the COVID-19 Response Fund will continue to align its resources based on emerging needs, prioritizing food and medical assistance. The fund will aim to shorten the time to recovery and help protect the poor and vulnerable in Jamaica.

“The AFJ is broadening it’s existing COVID-19 relief efforts to join with the PSOJ and CVSS to build its outreach and maximize its assistance to those impacted by COVID-19. We are committed to the quick turnaround of funds in a coordinated effort that focuses on those with the greatest need. We invite those who are able to support us in this response,” stated Wendy Hart, President of the AFJ.

In response to the impact of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the AFJ has already deployed a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at in excess of U$100K to the UHWI in Jamaica.

“The AFJ offers friends of Jamaica in the USA and the Diaspora Community a user-friendly and transparent medium to support well needed causes impacted by this pandemic and derive the tax exempt benefit. This partnership will address the impact of COVID-19 in communities where Jamaicans live, work and play on the island,” stated Caron Chung, Executive Director.

About AFJ

The AFJ has an over 37-year history of funding charitable organizations in Jamaica in the fields of education, healthcare and economic development. A registered 501 c 3 nonprofit headquartered in New York City, AFJ relies on individual and corporate contributions made by donors who believe in our work and will advocate on our behalf. Part of the AFJ’s mission is to facilitate donor directed contributions which enables donors to support registered charitable organizations in Jamaica.