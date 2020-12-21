Annual Clarendon Christmas Concert and Caroling Service Goes Virtual on Monday

The annual Clarendon Christmas Concert and Caroling Service will go virtual this year, in keeping with the national social distancing protocols caused by the Covid 19 Pandemic. The concert, which is a proud product of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Clarendon Office and the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC), will be streamed live on the social media pages of both organizations on Monday, December 21, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The concert, which is held every December at the Clarendon Independence Park in May Pen to commemorate the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and spread some much needed cheer for the season, will be live-streamed on the JCDC’s youtube page – JCDC Jamaica and on the CMC’s Facebook page – Clarendon Municipal Corporation. It will also be streamed on the CMC’s website, www.clarendonmc.gov.jm.

“Clarendonians both the young and old, look forward to our Christmas concert in the Clarendon Independence Park every year, not just because it is a spectacular event with a memorable and moving entertainment line-up, but also because it brings persons together to remind them of the reason for the season; love and unity,” said Maurice Marshalleck, Parish Manager (Acting), JCDC Clarendon Office.

“We were not sure if we would be able to host the concert this year because of the COVID 19 pandemic, but thanks to the assistance of our dedicated sponsors, many of whom are small businesses right here in Clarendon, the show will go on! We will be streaming the concert virtually on Monday December 21, 20 from 5:00pm, on both the JCDC’s and the CMC’s social media pages, and I can promise viewers that they are in for quite a show,” Marshalleck continued.

The Show will feature performances by popular, local entertainers like Jodian Pantry of the JCDC and Rising Stars fame, Tasha Gaye ‘Tasha Masha’ Solomon – the 2018 Rising Star winner, Elton Earlington – the 2016 Rising Stars winner, Sheri-Gaye Johnson – 2020 Jamaica Gospel Song finalist and past Jamaica Children’s Gospel Song winners Rihanna Mitchell and Janae McLymont. There will also be a special performance by comedian Diego, the ‘Cross Eyed Villain’.

The 2020 virtual Clarendon Christmas Concert and Caroling Service is proudly sponsored by the National Commercial Bank, National Self Serve Wholesale Limited, KFC, Stewart’s Hardware, Juici Patties, King’s Chemicals, Victoria Mutual Building Society and South China Construction Limited.

The concert may be viewed at the following links:

· JCDC Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/user/THEJCDC1

· JCDC Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/user/THEJCDC1 · Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ClarendonMC

· Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ClarendonMC · CMC Website – https://clarendonmc.gov.jm/