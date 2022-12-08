Atlanta to Host Jamaican Passport and Citizenship Event on December 16, 2022

Jamaica’s Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) will hold its “Access Jamaica Atlanta” event in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 16 through 18, 2022. The event is a joint effort of the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami.

“Access Jamaica” is a marketing event provided by PICA that allows Jamaicans and their descendants in the Diaspora to have access to the agency’s services and products, as well as to those of its partner organizations, in their own communities. The “Access Jamaica” program focuses on matters related to Jamaican citizenship and passports and is designed to provide support services directly to Jamaicans in the Diaspora in regard to processing passports and facilitating access to the agency’s other services.

Jamaican passports are issued to Jamaican citizens under the Passport Act of 1962 and the Passport Regulations of 1962 as amended on December 22, 2013. Those applying for passports must submit proof of their citizenship and identity to an authorized officer.

In addition to accepting and processing passport applications, PICA is responsible for managing Jamaica’s immigration processes and citizenship matters. It has implemented a number of initiatives to facilitate passport and citizenship handling, including upgrades to the passport system, automated kiosks, digitized passenger declaration forms, and s simplified passport renewal form for adults.

Through “Access Jamaica,” individuals in the Diaspora can apply for passports and submit applications for passport renewals in their own neighborhoods without having to visit their nearest Jamaican Consulate/High Commission office. The Atlanta event will be held at the Exchange Park Recreation Center, 2772 Columbia Drive, Decatur, Georgia. Interested parties may register online at www.pica.gov.jm or they may call or text 404-777-9593 to register or with any questions.x