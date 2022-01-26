What Are the Most Powerful Passports in the Caribbean?

Passports issued by different countries are not equal. Some are more powerful than others in that some allow access to more countries. The Henley Global Passport Index for 2022 ranks the passport of Jamaica as 12th-most powerful among the countries of the Caribbean. The index ranks the passport issued by Barbados as the most powerful among Caribbean nations. Globally, a passport from Barbados ranks 23rd, offering visa-free access to 161 countries.

The Henley ranking of the top 10 most powerful passports in the Caribbean includes, in order, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, The Bahamas, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, and Belize. Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica were tied for the 30th position, while St. Lucia was tied with Mauritius in the 31st position. There was also a three-way tie for 33rd place of Dominica, Grenada, and Macao.

Japan, which has long held the top spot on the Henley Global Passport Index as the best passport in the world, shared its Number 1 position in 2022 with Singapore as both countries provide visa-free access to 192 nations.

In the world rankings, Caribbean nations held the following positions on the Index: Barbados was Number 23, providing visa-free access to 161 destinations; St. Kitts and Nevis at 25 with 157 destinations; The Bahamas at 26 with 155; St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 29 with 151 destinations; Antigua and Barbuda and Trinidad and Tobago both at 30 with 150 destinations; St. Lucia at 31 with 146; Dominica and Grenada tied at 33 with 144; and Belize ranked globally at 52 with visa-free access to 101 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is based on historical data that spans 17 years, which is provided by the International Air Transport Authority (IATA). This data is supplemented and updated via extensive in-house research and online, open-source data. The index reviews 199 different passports and 227 different destinations. It is updated on a quarterly basis and is considered the most respected, robust, and reliable index of its type.

