First Baby Born to Veronica Campbell Brown and Husband Omar Brown

Jamaican Olympic athlete and champion sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown, 36, and her husband Omar Brown welcomed their first child, a daughter Avianna Amora Brown, on February 23, 2019. In a post to Instagram, the couple said, “Thank you, Jesus, for blessing us with this precious gift.” The post, which was met with hundreds of congratulatory responses, included a photograph of the baby girl gripping the thumb of her mother, a three-time Olympic gold medalist. Avianna Amora Brown weighed six pounds, four ounces at birth.

VCB as Campbell Brown is affectionately known to her fans, first announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January 2019. The announcement also contained hints that she may retire from her track and field athletic career to focus on her new baby and her family, saying, “At this moment, I am uncertain if I will return to competition, as the main focus is to welcome our baby, and to provide the best environment filled with love, warmth, and care.”

Campbell Brown is one the most feted and decorated athletes from Jamaica and has won many gold, silver, and bronze medals over the course of her career, a collection that began during her time as a junior athlete.

VCB was born on May 15, 1982. She is an eight-time Olympic medalist and only the second woman in history to win two consecutive 200-meter events at the Olympic Games. She is also one of only nine athletes to win world championship titles at the youth, junior, and senior levels. Campbell Brown achieved personal bests of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meters and 21.74 in the 200-meters. She won gold in the 100-meter event at the 2007 World Championships and at the 2011 World Championships. She has seven silver medals and one bronze medal from her career at the World Championship tournaments. She is the two-time IAAF World Indoor Champion in the 60-meter event.