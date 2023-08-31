Beenie Man’s 26 Year Old Hit Song Gains New Popularity With Sim Simma Challenge

The question posed in the song “Who Am I (Sim Simma)” released as a single by dancehall star Beenie Man has become a viral sensation as social media platform Instagram features individuals from all walks of life – including students, teachers, and celebrities – responding to the musical query.

Strongly Trending on Social Media

The song, released in 1997, is the source of the viral trend known as the Sim Simma Challenge. A video featuring the actress Lala Anthony enjoying some face-time with her celebrity friends. When they answer her call, she says, “Sim Simma,” and the person she is calling is expected to complete the lyric with the line that follows in the song: “Who got the keys to my bimma?” The celebrities contacted include Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and Vanessa Bryant. Beenie Man himself has reposted Lala’s video and has encouraged his more than 965,000 followers on Instagram to keep the challenge going.

Not Just Celebrities

The Sim Simma Challenge has been picked up by many other Instagram posters. These include students who have challenged their teachers and classmates to respond on video. Many of the teachers take full advantage of the challenge to show off their dance moves to the delight of viewers. The challenge nearly always prompts laughter and sometimes surprise as some participants, perhaps perceived by the questioner as unlikely to know the lyrics of the dancehall hit, come back with the right answer.

Welcomed Teaser For New Beenie Man Album

The Sim Simma Challenge is trending just ahead of the highly anticipated release date of Beenie Man’s new album, “SIMMA.” This will be the dancehall artist’s first album release in seven years. It is scheduled for release on August 31, 2023, and is a follow-up album to the artist’s 2016 “Unstoppable.” The album “SIMMA” will feature numerous collaborating artists, including Busy Signal, Patoranking, Giggs, Ms Banks, Mya, Hood Celebrityy, Dexta Daps, Shenseea, Bunji Garlin, Shaggy, Popcaan, Dre Island, Morgan Heritage, Sean Paul, Charly Black, Anthony Red Rose, Louie Culture, Stonebwoy, and Backroad Gee.

A Challenge Forerunner

A similar social media challenge was launched by a Black teacher in the United States regarding one of Shabba Ranks’ biggest hits, “Ting-a-Ling,” and brought considerable public attention to the track.