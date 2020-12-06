Best of Jamaica in Boston 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Boston” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Boston area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Boston area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Boston area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Boston” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust, 1614 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan, MA, 2126 (617) 696-6200

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: East Boston Farmers Market, 209 Sumner Street, Boston, MA, 02128. 617-568-4783

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Right Taste Jamaican Restaurant, 522 River St Mattapan, MA 02126 – Phone: (617) 296-0607

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: Boston Jerk Festival

