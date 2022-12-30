Best of Jamaica in Dallas 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Dallas area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Dallas area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Houston area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in Dallas” results.

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Caribbean Cabana, 920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Afribbean Market, 5437, 2717 E Belt Line Rd #110, Carrollton, TX 75006

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Elaine’s Kitchen – 2717 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75215

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: Dallas Reggae Festival 2022

