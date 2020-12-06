Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Fort Lauderdale area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Fort Lauderdale area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Fort Lauderdale area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Fort Lauderdale” results
WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?
Winner: Taste Rite, 8028 W McNab Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068, United States, Phone: +1 754-307-9401
WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?
Winner: Broward Meat & Fish Grocery, 3388 FL-7, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319, United States, Phone: (954) 484-1952
WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?
Winner: The Dutch Pot, 3120 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312, United States, Phone: +1 954-533-2160
THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??
Winner: Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival South Florida
