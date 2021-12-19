Best of Jamaica in Jamaica 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Jamaica”. What is the best restaurant in Jamaica? What Is The Best Place To Get a Patty in Jamaica? This and many other questions are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Jamaica” results

BEST TOURIST ATTRACTION PLACES IN JAMAICA?

Winner: Dunn’s River Falls

WHAT IS THE BEST OVERALL BEACH IN JAMAICA?

Winner: Seven Mile Beach

WHAT IS THE BEST HOTEL IN JAMAICA?

Winner: Moon Palace, Ocho Rios

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT OR PLACE TO EAT?

Winner: Gloria’s Restaurant

WHERE IS THE BEST JERK CHICKEN IN JAMAICA?

Winner: The Pork Pit in Montego Bay

WHERE IS THE BEST ESCOVITCH FISH IN JAMAICA?

Winner: Prendy’s at Hellshire Beach

WHO IS THE BEST JAMAICAN REGGAE ARTIST (ALIVE)?

Winner: Beres Hammond

WHO IS THE BEST TV PERSONALITY HOST IN JAMAICA?

Winner: Neville Bell

WHO HAS THE BEST JAMAICAN REGGAE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021?

Winner: Go down Deh – Spice

BEST JAMAICAN SOCIAL MEDIA PAGE?

TIE: Julie Mango (@iamjuliemango)

TIE: Aunty Donna (@donna_gowe)

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Tastee Patties

