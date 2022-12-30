Best of Jamaica in London 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in London” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the London area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the London area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the London area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in London” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Jamaica Patty Co, 26 New Row, London WC2N 4LA, United Kingdom

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Brixton Market London, Electric Ave, London SW9 8JX, United Kingdom

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Tie: Blue Mountain Peak, 2A, 8 Craven Park Rd, London NW10 4AB, United Kingdom. +44 20 8965 3859

Tie: Brixton Market London

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: Notting Hill Carnival

Photo – Deposit Photos