Best of Jamaica in Miami 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Miami area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Miami area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Miami area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Miami” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Taste Rite

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: F A & M West Indian & American Grocery, 18400 NW 2nd Ave #8, Miami, FL 33169

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

TIE: Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, 316 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

TIE: Cliff’s Restaurant & Catering, 10740 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33168

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

TIE: Best of the Best Concert

TIE: Miami Carnival

