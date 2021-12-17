Best of Jamaica in New Jersey 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the New Jersey area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the New Jersey area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the New Jersey area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 2860 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: D & D Caribbean Grocery, 8 Arlington Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Cafe Mobay, 1039 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: Annual South Jersey Caribbean Festival

Photo – Deposit Photos