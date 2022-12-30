Best of Jamaica in New Jersey 2022 Winners

The results from the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the New Jersey area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the New Jersey area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the New Jersey area are answered in the 2022 “Best of Jamaica in New Jersey” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 2860 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Tie: Extra Supermarket, 360 Martin Luther King Dr, Jersey City, NJ 07305 – (201) 435-5562

Tie: D & D Caribbean Grocery – 8 Arlington Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 – (973) 888-1211

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Dev’s Jamaican Cuisine, 597 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 – (973) 748-3868

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT?

Winner: The Jamaica Organization of New Jersey Celebration and Scholarship Gala

Photo – Deposit Photos