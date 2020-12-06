Best of Jamaica in New York 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in New York” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the New York area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the New York area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the New York area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in New York” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant, 47 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011, United States, Phone: +1 212-627-0851

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace, 225 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead, NY 11552, United States, Phone: +1 516-858-0054

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: The Door Restaurant, 132-7 Baisley Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11436, United States, Phone: +1 718-525-1083

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: Groovin In The Park

