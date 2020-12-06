Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach 2020 Winners

The results from the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Palm Beach area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Palm Beach area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Palm Beach area are answered in the 2020 “Best of Jamaica in Palm Beach” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Reggae Jerk, 2178 Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33415, United States, Phone: +1 561-318-6213

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Foodtown Supermarket, 5335 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, United States, Phone: +1 561-242-1100

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Bull Top Taste Restaurant, 5335 North Military Trail 26 & 27, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, United States, Phone: +1 561-653-1974

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19??

Winner: West Palm Beach Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival

