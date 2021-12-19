Best of Jamaica in Tampa 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Tampa” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Tampa area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Tampa area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Tampa area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Tampa” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Golden Krust

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Caribbean Trade, 11502 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Jerk Hut Island Grille & Beach Club, 1241 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

THE JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN ANNUAL EVENT YOU MISSED ATTENDING THE MOST DUE TO COVID-19?

Winner: Reggae Rise Up Florida Festival

