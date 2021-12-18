Best of Jamaica in Toronto 2021 Winners

The results from the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Toronto” area are in. What is the best Jamaican restaurant in the Toronto area? What Is The Best Place To Get A Jamaican Patty in the Toronto area? This and many other questions about Jamaican culture in the Toronto area are answered in the 2021 “Best of Jamaica in Toronto” results

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN PATTY SHOP/BAKERY?

Winner: Randy’s Take-Out, 1569 Eglinton Ave W, York, ON M6E 2G9, Canada

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BUY JAMAICAN GROCERIES?

Winner: Starfish Caribbean Market Ltd, 1746 Weston Rd, York, ON M9N 1V6, Canada

WHAT IS THE BEST LOCAL JAMAICAN RESTAURANT?

Winner: Simone’s Caribbean Restaurant, 596 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4K 1R1, Canada

THE BEST JAMAICAN/CARIBBEAN EVENT YOU ATTENDED THIS YEAR?

Winner: JerkFest Toronto

Photo – Deposit Photos