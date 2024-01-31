From soul-stirring performances to thought-provoking screenings and enchanting concerts, New York comes alive with diverse experiences in February 2024. Join in the celebration of the arts and diverse narratives that shape the Caribbean community in the city that never sleeps. Here’s a helpful guide to the best things to do in New York in February 2024. This guide serves as your compass through the myriad of offerings, ensuring you make the most of your time.

February 2 – 9:00 pm & February 3 – 7:00 pm: Transitions

Mabou Mines Theater @122CC, 150 1st Avenue (2nd Floor), New York, NY 10009

Transitions explores a community’s decision to allow a trans spirit access to the land of the dead. The work is inspired by a real life incident of a trans woman in Jamaica. Using dance, music, projection design, storytelling, and a live DJ Transition (DJ Gazatwin), audiences will be invited into a contemporary Jamaican A Ni-night – a folkloric ritual usually performed on the 9th Night after the passing of a family/community member (wake).

Tickets: $20

February 6 – “Say Amen, Somebody” Screening and Q&A

Rutgers Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 236 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023

7:00 pm

Admission: Free

Come celebrate Black History Month with one of the most acclaimed music documentaries of all time–“Say Amen, Somebody,” a joyous, funny, deeply emotional celebration of African American culture, featuring the father of Gospel, Thomas A. Dorsey (“Precious Lord, Take My Hand”); its matron, Mother Willie Mae Ford Smith; and earth-shaking performances by the Barrett Sisters and the O’Neal Twins. When it was first released in the early 1980s, the film received an overwhelming critical response, garnering rave reviews around the world.

February 9 – 11: The Renaissance Mixtape

The Apollo’s Victoria Theater, 233 W. 125th Street, New York, NY 10027

The Renaissance Mixtape is a musical that follows Soul Science Lab’s Asante Amin and Chen Lo, along with their bandmates in a live radio show – Renaissance Radio, where they grapple with questions of where Black music, art, and innovation has been and is going in the next 100 years. Under the direction of Awoye Timpo and told through voices from history and allegorical stories of the complex questions and situations surrounding many aspiring artists, The Renaissance Mixtape crafts a tapestry of viewpoints in conversation with the voices of the past, present, and future of Black culture. With an original soundtrack featuring hip-hop, funk, and jazz influences, Soul Science Lab takes their audience on a sonic exploration of the philosophies of Marcus Garvey, W.E.B DuBois, Zora Neale Hurston and many more channeled through an outstanding cast and band!

Tickets: $20; Recommended for Ages: 13-adult

February 14 – Concierto Para Los Enamorados

United Palace, 4140 Broadway, corner of 175th Street, New York, NY 10033

8:00 pm

It’s a mesmerizing concert for all romantics out there, taking place at the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York. This enchanting event, featuring headliner Hector Acosta with guest Elvis Martinez, will transport the audience to an ethereal realm of love and passion.

February 17 – An Evening of Bach & Poetry

Carnegie Hall – Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, 881 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10019

8:00 pm

For one night only, experience cellist Jan Vogler performing Bach on his Stradivari cello with spoken word from Amanda Gorman, best selling author and presidential inaugural poet. Read by Gorman, an exciting dialogue of spoken word is combined with Vogler’s performance of the first, third and fifth suites, sending a message of humanity and hope to audiences.

Tickets from $35

About the Author

Lyndon Taylor is the Founder and CEO of Lyndon Taylor & Associates, a boutique media and public relations consulting agency in New York City. With an illustrious career as an award-winning journalist and public relations consultant, he has been a contributor to various community and Diaspora publications. With a passion for sports, youth, the performing arts, music, travel, fashion and lifestyle, he is deeply engaged in narrative shaping and storytelling, focused on individuals, brands and current affairs. His professional focus extends to the meticulous planning, promotion, facilitation and execution of numerous passion projects. Taylor is a qualified journalist, having earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and an M.A. in Journalism from the University of Westminster in London. He also holds an MBA in Media Management from Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY).

Photo – David Katzive