Best Things to do in South Florida June 2024

If you are going to be in South Florida this June and are looking for some festivities to get into, we have curated this list of top events just for you.

June 1st-30th | Caribbean American Heritage Month

Location : Various locations in South Florida

Embrace the rhythm of the Caribbean this June as The LOOP Fort Lauderdale Beach proudly presents the Second Annual Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration, presented by the City of Fort Lauderdale Beach Business Improvement District.

Since 2006, June has been officially recognized as National Caribbean American Heritage Month, a time to honor Caribbean Americans’ vibrant culture and enduring contributions to the fabric of American society. In 2023, the City of Fort Lauderdale honored The LOOP with a proclamation, cementing June as Caribbean American Heritage Month in the city.

FREE and open to all ages, all festivities will unfold during the weekend MKT, which takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 11th-16th | ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Location : Broward County Stadium

Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill is one of three United States sites chosen to host the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This is the first time the T20 World Cup will be held in the United States.

The matches start in Broward County on Tuesday, June 11 with Sri Lanka vs. Nepal, pick up again on Friday, June 14 with USA vs. Ireland, continue on Saturday, June 15 with India vs. Canada, and end on Sunday, June 16 with Pakistan vs. Ireland. Broward County Stadium was the first ICC-sanctioned stadium in the U.S.

June 22nd | Reggae Love Fest 2024

Location : Amerant Bank Arena

Reggae Love Fest comes to Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, June 22nd! Featuring Shabba Ranks, Super Cat, Capleton, Spice, Elephant Man, and more!

June 22nd | Taste of the Caribbean Islands

Location : Miramar Amphitheater

The Taste of the Caribbean Islands is back and bigger than ever. The City of Miramar is showing love to all islands of the Caribbean with this spectacular showcase featuring live cooking demonstrations, Caribbean food samples, Live entertainment and more, all for FREE.

June 29th | Anancy Festival

Location : Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, Broward Boulevard

Families across South Florida are invited to enjoy a day of Caribbean cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns. Presented in partnership with Jamaicans.com, this annual children’s reading festival celebrating the rich storytelling traditions of the Caribbean will be held for the third time at the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum.