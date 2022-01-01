Blue & Bougie Impact Award for Jamerican Nick Creegan of TV Series Law & Order

Blue & Bougie executives have selected actor Nick Creegan as the recipient of the 2021 Blue & Bougie Impact Award. The upscale Blue & Bougie party series is scheduled for Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Elegant Loft in Mt Vernon, NY (4-10pm).

Nick, who was born and raised in White Plains, NY is a proud Jamerican…his mother is from Jack’s River in St Mary, Jamaica. After having stints as a sportswriter and on-camera host at ESPN, Yahoo Sports, VICE Media and Bleacher Report, the acting bug took hold of him.

A sketch he created in a Jamaican accent about Oxtail gravy a few years ago went viral and Oprah Winfrey’s team caught wind of it. He was cast as DESMOND in the Oprah network’s hit drama David Makes Man in 2018 and he never looked back. Since then Nick has been a major recurring character on Law and Order: Organized Crime, opposite Dylan McDermott, and he is currently a series regular on BATWOMAN. His character MARQUIS JET transitions into the show’s new version of the iconic villain The Joker, and Nick is the first actor of color to portray the role.

“I very much appreciate this award! As a proud product of Jamaican roots and Westchester county this means a lot” he shared.

Blue & Bougie’s mission is to recognise outstanding individuals from our community who have made an impact in the arts, entertainment, fashion and the food industry. Nick’s work as a talented actor speaks for itself. Like Barbados PM Mia Mottley who recently honored pop star Rihanna, it’s important to give our successful contributors their roses now, rather than wait until they are dead.

Nick joins an elite list of past Blue & Bougie honorees:

1. Safaree (Lloyd Samuels): Love & Hip Hop, NY TV star

2. Bounty Killa: International dancehall DJ

3. Nadine Sutherland: International reggae singer

4. Cristy Barber: Grammy-nominated music producer and VP of Creative Planning & Development at Downsound Entertainment, producers of Reggae Sumfest

5. Kurt Riley: Jamaican broadcaster, producer & elite club disc jock