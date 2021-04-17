Blue Mountain Coffee Milkshake Recipe

Jamaica’s famous Blue Mountain is the best known single-origin coffee in the world. Today, most coffee consumed is a blend of commodity-grade beans, and few coffee drinkers have tasted single-origin or estate coffee like Jamaican Blue Mountain. Authentic Blue Mountain coffee is grown high in the mountains that rise above the island’s capital city of Kingston in an area designated by the Jamaican government at an altitude between 1,800 and 5,500 feet above sea level. As 85 percent of the mountain terrain is covered by forests, the coffee crop receives the shade it needs to flourish and combines with the altitude to create the cool and unique microclimate that is perfect for growing the special Arabica Typica coffee subspecies. Many of the coffee trees that produce authentic Blue Mountain coffee now descend from the original trees imported by Sir Nicholas Lawes, Governor of Jamaica between 1718 and 1722, from Martinique where coffee was first introduced to the Caribbean. The soil in the Blue Mountains is low in nutrients, which causes the coffee trees to grow slowly and reduces production compared to other locations, and while the exact reasons this soil produces the exceptional flavor of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee are unknown, it may be that the stress experienced by the trees makes for a better coffee, just as the best wines come from vines that grow under difficult conditions.

For an excellent way to enjoy the unique richness of Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, use it to make an exceptional milkshake with the recipe below.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Milkshake



Enjoy this rich, thick, and flavorful beverage. Quick and easy to make.

Ingredients

¾ cup milk, any kind (skim, whole, almond, oat, etc.)

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons cocoa beverage powder or 1 tablespoon chocolate syrup

4 -5 scoops of vanilla (or chocolate) ice cream

Whipped cream for topping (Optional)

Preparation

Add the milk, coffee, cocoa powder, and ice cream to a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses. Optional – Top with whipped cream. Serve immediately.

Photo – Deposit Photos