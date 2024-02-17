Bob Marley Movie Sets Valentine’s Week Box Office Record

“Bob Marley: One Love” movie is striking a powerful chord at the box office this Valentine’s week, capturing the hearts of millions with its portrayal of the reggae legend. The music biopic, boasting a production budget of $70 million, has soared to new heights, raking in an impressive $44 million over its first six days in theaters.

The film’s success was evident from its opening day, where it pulled in a staggering $14 million domestically from 3,539 theaters, marking it as the highest midweek opener ever for Valentine’s Day. This milestone surpassed the previous record held by 2012’s “The Vow,” which grossed $11.5 million. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, audiences have embraced “One Love,” giving it an A CinemaScore.

Continuing its triumph, “Bob Marley: One Love” maintained its lead over other films at the Thursday box office, adding another $3.9 million to its domestic total, bringing it to $17.9 million after just two days. The film has also made waves overseas, opening in the U.K. with $2.3 million, a record for a music biopic.

Although facing a 73% drop in its second day, “One Love” remains optimistic about its holiday weekend performance, with projections aiming for a $30 million to $35 million haul over the six-day Presidents Day stretch. The film’s success defies its lukewarm critical reception, showcasing the enduring popularity and appeal of Bob Marley’s legacy on the big screen.

