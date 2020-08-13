Bob Marley To Be First Artist Featured by Amazon Music in New [Re]Discover Series

A new series from Amazon Music called [Re]Discover will offer fans the chance to explore the back catalogs of their favorite artists, and Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley is set to be the first musician featured in the series. The [Re]Discover playlist, which draws from songs recorded during his entire career, is accompanied at Amazon’s main shopping arena by the launch of an “Official Bob Marley Store.” The store will combine music streams, downloads, merchandise, and physical editions of his work. The [Re]Discover series launched on August 5, 2020, and is designed to provide curated playlists that will take fans on a journey through the entire catalog amassed during an artist’s career. While Bob Marley will be the first Artist of the Month for the new global brand from Amazon Music, over 50 other artist playlists will be featured over time.

According to Adam Block, the global head of Amazon Music’s catalog music, the brand represents a “dedicated umbrella” covering all catalog music and the stories that accompany the recordings. This allows listeners to experience an entire body of work that will appeal to current fans and introduce an artist’s music with the goal of generating generations of new fans.

Amazon Music joined with Island Records and Universal Music Enterprises in the year-long celebration of what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday. The Bob Marley artist store portion of the [Re]Discover initiative offers links for streaming and downloading his music and a collection of exclusive merchandise that includes clothing with photos of Marley taken from the book “Soul Rebel” by David Burnett. These items will only be available at the Official Bob Marley Amazon Store. Additionally, later in 2020, Amazon Music HD will be streaming “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers” in 3D Audio. The immersive mixes were created at Capitol Studios by recording engineer Nick Rives. This is where the group rehearsed in 1973 during its first tour of the United States. Fans will be able to hear Marley’s most iconic songs, including “I Shot the Sheriff” and “Exodus” mixed in Dolby Atmos.

Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley noted that the family is “thrilled Amazon Music has developed a campaign that celebrates the rediscovery of his classics while introducing new favorites to the next generation.” She added that her father’s music has been a source of inspiration for millions of people worldwide and that there had never been a more critical time for people to hear Bob Marley’s message.

The Amazon Music [Re]Discover series will present a new artist on the first Tuesday of every month going forward and offer new playlists for other artists as well. In August, there are already [Re]Discover playlists for Alanis Morissette, The Chicks, AC/DC, Drake, Taylor Swift and Eminem. The initiative is also providing playlists focused on specific music genres, including country, rock, and new wave from the 1980s.