Bounty Killer Set to Star in Upcoming Crime Drama Film

Jamaican dancehall artist Bounty Killer will expand his career achievements into acting as he prepares to star in a crime drama film produced by 9Z, a company led by Nigel Dixon. The film, which has not been named, is set in Jamaica and highlights several of the country’s social and political issues. In addition to being a Grammy Award-winning artist, Bounty Killer is an advocate and philanthropist whose music reflects his commitment to social and political causes.

In an interview with The Star, Bounty Killer said he was “excited to represent the Jamaican culture in a movie setting.” He added that playing the lead role in the film was fitting, as “I, Bounty Killer, am a leader, so I will always play the lead role in anything I am doing. Bounty Killer is always against crime and violence, so I agreed to do this movie to send a message to the youth of Jamaica. Acting is always something I considered doing, but it has to represent what Bounty Killer stands for.”

Producer Dixon said he had specifically wanted Bounty Killer for his project and had approached him with the idea in 2017 and in 2019. As their discussions evolved, the artist came to like the idea more and more, which prompted Dixon to send him the script of the film. While Dixon, who obtained partial funding from a firm based outside of Jamaica, is still in talks with Downsound Entertainment, he officially signed off on a contract with Bounty Killer to play the lead role in the drama.

The film tells the story of a young Jamaican man, following him as he experiences violence and corruption after finding a gun in his community. The mission of the film is to encourage young boys and men to avoid a life of crime, Dixon said, adding that another dancehall musician, Beenie Man, will be featured in a small role in the upcoming film.

The production details are limited, but Sosiessia Nixon, the head of film and television at iKon Media Jamaica, informed Dancehall Mag that Bounty Killer was excited to join the project based on its concept. Nixon, a screenwriter and director, shared that the idea for the film came from Dixon, her partner, who felt Bounty Killer was perfect for the role. When told the story of the film, Bounty Killer was happy to join the project because of its positive message.

Nixon added that the project was “very much relatable” to Bounty Killer’s personal story. At the age of 14, the artist was hit by a stray bullet from a gun battle between political rivals while walking home from school. He made a complete recovery and began performing under the professional name “Bounty Hunter.” As his lyrics became increasingly confrontational, and after he had the breakout hits “Copper Shot” in 1992, he took on the fiercer name of “Bounty Killer.”

Production of the film is slated to begin in 2022 when Bounty Killer’s movie role will coincide with his 50th birthday. The artist is also set to release his 12th studio album, “King of Kingston,” his first in nearly 20 years. The album’s executive producer is Damian Jr. Gong Marley. Bounty Killer will also headline the event “Sunclash Meets Shutdown” with Beenie Man in Ibiza, Spain. In 2022.

