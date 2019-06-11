Brittany Murphy, Jamaicans.com Chief Content Officer, Honored as 30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leader

Brittany Murphy, Chief Content Officer at Jamaicans.com and Founder of Hada Digital, was recognized as an Ignite Caribbean 30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leader. The award honors Caribbean Americans under 30 for their commitment, engagement, and leadership skills.

As part of Caribbean American Heritage Month, the Institute of Caribbean Studies invited honorees to a week of events in Washington D.C., United States. The week concluded on June 7, 2019, with the 30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leaders award ceremony and honoree presentations describing their work in the Caribbean.

Murphy joined the Jamaicans.com team in 2009 as a video editor. Since then, she has written several articles, captured photos, edited videos, and managed content on all Jamaicans.com platforms including social media and podcasts. In 2018, Murphy became the Chief Content Officer for Jamaicans.com, taking on a larger role managing content on the website.

Hada Digital, Murphy’s social media and video production company, launched in August 2018. Based in South Florida, the company has worked with over 20 clients and several of them have Caribbean roots.

After the award ceremony, Brittany Murphy expressed how grateful she was for the award and said, “I want to continue working with the Caribbean community and showcasing what we have to offer to the world. What I love about Jamaicans.com is that I have the opportunity to spread positive messages about Jamaica and Jamaican people. I carry that passion into the work I do with the Caribbean business owners I work with through my company, Hada Digital.”

The Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) is a non-profit organization focused on advocating, educating and acting on issued affecting Caribbean-Americans. To create inter-generational leadership, the organization started Ignite Caribbean which includes the 30 Under 30 Caribbean American Emerging Leaders/Change Makers Awards. Learn more about Ignite Caribbean on their website, Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.