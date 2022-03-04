Brunch & BruckOut ready to serve a sweet taste of the African Oasis

Brunch and BruckOut, the brunch inclusive party scheduled for Sunday, March 6, noon to 6pm, at Vizcaya Park in Miramar is all set to dish out a delicious experience on the African Oasis.

The team at JAG Inc., led by media personality Jody Ann Gray has been working diligently to ensure that the event delivers beyond expectations. “Our focus will be on the food, and music,” Gray stated in a recent appearance on the Raul Blaze Show. “We have an extensive menu of quality and quantity dishes, catered by Kryssi of Dynamic Cuisine, to guarantee that everyone enjoys more than enough of their favorite fare.”

Providing the entertainment is an A list of DJs drawing from a variety of genres to meet the taste of every guest. Tony X, J Smoove, Cool Blaze, DJ Ishentadays, TC Flexx, Extatic Sound and the lone female on the bill, DJ Kharma are all coming to drop bruckout tunes to delight revelers.

On the heels of Black History Month, organizers are celebrating Africa, so guests should expect elements and décor representing the Motherland.

Tickets for Brunch and BruckOut – the African Oasis, are available at www.CaribTix.com/brunchandbruckout. Limited specialty packages and cabanas are available.