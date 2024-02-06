Buju Banton to Be Honored at 2024 Bob Marley One Love Football Festival

Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist and one of the most influential musicians of the day, Mark “Buju Banton” Myrie, will be honored at the 42nd staging of the Bob Marley One Love Football Festival on February 14, 2024. Banton will be one of five members of the music industry to receive recognition at the event, according to the announcement made at Tuff Gong Studios on January 23, 2024.

Five “One Love” honorees

Honored along with Buju Banton at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Arnett Gardens will be the rapper Lewis “Louis Culture” Brown and Jamaican dancehall and reggae singer and deejay, Richard “Charlie Chaplin” Bennett, who is also a former general manager of the Arnett Gardens Football Club. Other honorees are the reggae producers Augustus “Gussie” Clarke and Donovan Germain, who also serves as the Kingston College Manning Cup team manager.

2024 football festival

There will be four teams participating in the Bob Marley One Love Football Festival in 2024. The teams are Masters and Celebrities, Entertainers, Referees, and Christian Ambassadors. Bob Marley Foundation manager, Alicia Williams, applauded the organizer of the festival, Clive “Busy” Campbell of Masters and Celebrities, Incorporated, for sustaining the festival. Campbell has supported the festival with his excitement and passion for some 40 years as he continues to celebrate the life and memory of his friend, Bob Marley,” Williams said. She noted that Marley stated that “football is freedom” and added that sports and education are core missions at the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation. The interim general manager for the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Leslie Harrow, noted that the football event has benefitted a wide range of individuals and communities during its 42-year history.

Campbell’s Ash Wednesday celebration

According to Campbell, Ash Wednesday will always be “Bob Marley One Love Day” for him, and he is happy to see how the event has received continued support after more than four decades. He said that from the beginning he knew he wanted to hold the festival on Ash Wednesday, and in 2024, it will fall on Valentine’s Day. A contribution of $500 is requested to attend the event, with all proceeds going toward helping a basic school in Jamaica.

