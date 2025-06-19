Jamaica’s NBA Dream Team: Here’s Our Starting 5 – Who Would You Pick?

The Jamaica men’s national basketball team is poised for a serious transformation ahead of the 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. With up to eight NBA players either already declared or in the process of gaining eligibility, the team’s future has never looked more promising.

The list of committed and potential players reads like an NBA scouting report: Norman Powell (LA Clippers), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Amen and Ausar Thompson (Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons), Nick Richards (Phoenix Suns), Josh Minott (Minnesota Timberwolves), Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs), and Isaiah Stewart (Detroit Pistons).

If all goes to plan, Jamaica will enter the FIBA Americas Pre-Qualifiers with one of the most talent-rich squads in the region, rivaling much more established basketball nations.

Key NBA Players With Jamaican Roots

Norman Powell brings veteran experience and proven scoring power. The Clippers guard is coming off a strong NBA season, averaging over 21 points per game while shooting nearly 42% from three-point range. Powell has already declared his commitment to Team Jamaica.

Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors All-Star forward and 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year, adds size, creativity, and leadership. His well-rounded game and youth would make him a central figure in Jamaica’s campaign.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are among the brightest young stars in the NBA. Both drafted in the top 5 of the 2023 NBA Draft, the twins have elite athleticism and two-way potential. Though they are still finalizing their eligibility, their desire to play for Jamaica has been widely reported.

Devin Vassell, a rising guard for the San Antonio Spurs, brings reliable scoring and defensive toughness.

Isaiah Stewart, the Detroit Pistons center, is known for his rebounding and physical interior play. He would be a strong presence in the paint for Jamaica.

Nick Richards has already represented Jamaica and continues to be a strong contributor as a shot-blocker and rebounder with the Phoenix Suns.

Josh Minott, currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves, adds versatility and athleticism. A proud member of Jamaica’s youth basketball system, Minott is also the nephew of late reggae legend Sugar Minott, highlighting a powerful connection between Jamaican music and sport.

Our Projected Starting Five

With such a deep pool of NBA-caliber players, Jamaica’s possible starting lineup for upcoming international competitions could be one of the most competitive ever fielded by the country:

Point Guard (PG): Amen Thompson – Houston Rockets

A dynamic floor general with elite speed and court vision.

Shooting Guard (SG): Norman Powell – LA Clippers

A veteran scorer who brings playoff experience and sharpshooting.

Small Forward (SF): Devin Vassell – San Antonio Spurs

A two-way wing with strong defensive instincts and offensive upside.

Power Forward (PF): Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors

A versatile star who can handle the ball, guard multiple positions, and score from all levels.

Center (C): Nick Richards – Phoenix Suns

A rim-protecting big who brings size and presence in the paint.

This potential lineup combines youth, athleticism, and experience—giving Jamaica real potential to surprise basketball powerhouses in the Americas region.

Building on a Proud Legacy

Jamaica has long had a quiet but impactful presence in basketball. While cricket and track often grab headlines, the island has produced several influential players over the years.

Wayne Sappleton was the first Jamaican-born player drafted into the NBA in 1982.

was the first Jamaican-born player drafted into the NBA in 1982. Roy Hibbert , born to a Jamaican father, became a two-time NBA All-Star and was a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up with the Indiana Pacers.

, born to a Jamaican father, became a two-time NBA All-Star and was a Defensive Player of the Year runner-up with the Indiana Pacers. Patrick Ewing, one of the most iconic figures in basketball history, was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Though he represented Team USA and never played for Jamaica, Ewing’s success as an NBA Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist laid the foundation for global respect toward Jamaican talent.

FIBA Rules and Challenges Ahead

While the talent pool is rich, there are still hurdles to clear. Some players are in the process of acquiring Jamaican passports, and others may require clearance due to FIBA eligibility rules, which typically restrict nationality changes after age 16 unless certain conditions are met.

Still, the Jamaican Basketball Association is actively working on appeals and paperwork to maximize the team’s eligibility and lineup flexibility.

A Rising Threat in the Americas Region

Jamaica is scheduled to face teams like Costa Rica, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, and the US Virgin Islands in the 2025 Pre-Qualifiers. With the NBA-caliber talent expected on the roster, Jamaica could very well rise from a regional underdog to a serious contender for the 2027 FIBA World Cup—and even a future Olympic berth.