Capleton Reunites with Fans in the UK and Miami

After nearly 13 years away from his fans in the UK and Miami, reggae artist Capleton made a heartwarming return to both territories.

His UK trip was a press tour to promote his brand and legacy as well as his upcoming UK Festival “City Splash 2024” where he will be the headliner.

While on the UK press run, Capleton walked the streets of Brixton visiting the West Indian community. He then appeared on several radio shows including BBC1Xtra with Seani B, Robbo Ranx radio show, as well as The War Report Radio Show.

Capleton then left the UK for Miami to electrify his fans with his performance at Yaad Vibez on December 23rd. Capleton had his fans singing along to his many hits on a show that also featured Masicka and Teejay.

Capleton recently hit #1 on the Itunes Reggae Charts in Canada with his song, “Hottest Region” from the album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, The Asian Edition.