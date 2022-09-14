Caribbean Culture to be Showcased at the 38th Annual Miami Carnival on October 1, 7, 8, 9, 2022

Miami Carnival Lends a Cultural Authenticity to the Arts And Culture Landscape That is Undeniable. Over 30,000 Miami Carnival Masqueraders are set to compete for prizes and Miami Carnival Band of the Year bragging rights.

The 38th Annual Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert on Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 11 pm, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition will feature elaborate and vibrant costumes, as well as an all-star mega Soca Concert, highlighting the rich Caribbean tradition of culture, pageantry, and diversity.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, with cultivated expertise and passion for Carnival, has again set the motions to produce an international event that features Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurism while transforming Miami into an economically vibrant cultural landscape. The Miami Carnival Day is Hosted and Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Miami Carnival is also made possible “With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.”

Other 2022 sponsors include St. Lucia Carnival, led by The Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture, and information; Antigua Carnival – under the auspices of The Hon. Dr. Michael E. Browne, Minister of Creative Industries & Innovation; Angostura, Top Up Flow, TD Bank-Junior Carnival Presenting Sponsor, Babuxca, The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, Gambrell Renard, and Soca on the Seas.

“Miami Carnival is a beautiful and tangible layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history, and cultural identity of Caribbean people. Our season kicks off in October with our beautiful young masqueraders at our Jr. Carnival. After a two-year pandemic, we are so excited to bring back 10 Jr. Masquerade Bands. We look forward to welcoming our national and international visitors joining us this year”, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

“The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to continue our support of the 38th annual Miami Carnival. The event is regarded as one of our most anticipated festivals in Miami. We hope that both residents and visitors enjoy and discover the internationally diverse, multicultural experience and Caribbean treasures with a Miami twist during this year’s celebration of cultures”, states Connie Kinnard-Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Over 30,000 masqueraders will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, and presentation. In addition, the mega concert will showcase over 20 international artists from Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua, Haiti, St. Lucia, and South Africa, to name a few.

Miami Carnival embodies a lifeline to thousands of South Florida residents of Caribbean descent, irrespective of language or ethnicity, who yearn for a quality of life that celebrates their musical, artistic, and culinary traditions.

Miami Carnival Signature events:

Junior Carnival – October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

Panorama – October 7, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

J’ouvert – October 8, 2022, at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Soca Concert – October 9, 2022, at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL

The 2022 Participating Masquerade Bands:

Bajan Fuh Evah

Big & Strong/One Island Mas Band

Break Awae Kru

Collective Mas, Dingolay

D-Junction Mas

Euphoria Mas

Freaks Mas, Fusion Mas

GenX, Hysteria

JuJu International

K-Paya

Last Band Standing

Mascots International

Natural Disasters

Party Room Squad

Pleasures Mas, Ramajay International

Revel Nation

Savage Mas

Wassi Ones

Concert Artists Lineup:

Patrice Roberts (headliner)

Iwer George

Nadia Batson

Farmer Nappy

Shurwayne Winchester

Skinny Fabulous

Teddyson John

NOMCEBO

Claudette Peters, Menace XL, Julien Believe, JPerry, Sizwe C, The A-Team Band, Wendi, Cruz Rock, Ria Black

Rudy Live and many more.

The show will be hosted by Barrie Hype, Dr. Jay “De Soca Prince,” and DLife. House DJ’s include; SHE-J Hercules (99 Jamz), Supa Dymond, Dorenzo, Mekka Rose, The Stanman.

Media Partners: Cox Media Group, Trini Jungle Juice, South Florida Caribbean News and Jamaicans.com

For more information, including park and ride free service, and to purchase tickets, visit miamicarnival.org, or call 305.653-1877.

Free Park and Ride Shuttle Available from Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, Lincoln Square Building Lot, and Tropical Park for the Official Miami Carnival J’ouvert on October 8 and Parade of Bands and Concert on October 9.