Caribbean Eatery Most Loved Restaurant on DoorDash in Maryland

The Blue Waters Caribbean & Seafood Grill in Temple Hills, Maryland, has been recognized as “Most Loved on DoorDash” as its customers and community rally to support the restaurant, which – like many others – has had to alter its operations to adapt to the new environment imposed by COVID-19. Maryland’s governor, Larry Hogan, required restaurants in the state to restrict their food service to delivery and carry-out orders on March 16, 2020.

Tony Xu, the CEO of DoorDash, wrote a personal letter to the restaurant in which he stated that the recognition of Blue Waters represents a “direct reflection of how much our customers love your food, your restaurant, and the work you and your staff do on a daily basis.”

Serving the public during this period of COVID-19 panic, Blue Waters remains committed to providing compassionate and considerate service, despite having to change its focus from in-house dining to delivery and take-out options. The restaurant is well aware of its importance to a neighborhood that has been called a “food desert,” so closing down its operations was not ever an option.

The goal of the restaurant’s owners was to create a healthy menu centered on fresh and flavorful Caribbean food. Personal experiences within the owner’s family highlighted the importance of offering a more health-conscious menu, and it became apparent that the restaurant wanted to offer the benefits of healthy eating to the communities in the surrounding area. Its location is the perfect place to provide its menu of organic, non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, non-dairy options.

The Blue Waters is a black-owned business located in Prince George’s County. It actively promotes black culture and chefs as it provides fresh Caribbean cuisine and seafood specialties. All the food at Blue Waters is cooked upon ordering, and its seafood comes from local sources, which provide haddock, salmon, and red snapper. The restaurant also features non-GMO chicken, grass-fed beef burgers, and fresh vegetables.

Information Source: Afro.com